Logitech’s new G Pro gaming headset is designed for eSports

A job that involves nothing but playing competitive video games all day long? It’s an increasingly viable career option, but you’ve gotta be good. Really, stupidly good. And according to Logitech, you should take your game to the next level with its new G Pro headset. With soft leatherette earpads and lightweight materials, the G Pro is obviously built to be comfortable throughout long gaming sessions. Hybrid-mesh audio drivers should deliver big bass and less undesirable distortion, while Logitech says the pads offer up to 50 per cent more sound isolation than its previous PC gaming cans. That’s particularly important in battle royale games like Fortnite and PUBG, where you need to hear every footstep to stand a chance of emerging victorious. Grab a pair for £84.99.