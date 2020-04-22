The Intel NUC 9 Extreme is a teeny gaming rig that supports desktop graphics and an i9 processor

Intel has launched a ludicrously tiny gaming PC called the NUC 9 Extreme. Pitched as a portable mini desktop with serious gaming credentials, the modular rig supports an unlocked Intel Core i9 NUC processor with eight cores, 64GB of high speed DDR4 RAM, a 128 GB SSD, and Intel Wi-Fi 6 for rapid connectivity. The NUC 9 Extreme can also handle desktop graphics cards with performance levels up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070, and is powered by a 500W internal power supply with integrated cooling. Designing a 5-liter chassis that can stomach all of that oomph was likely quite tricky, which is probably why the NUC 9 Extreme is currently retailing for $1639 - and that's before you've bought your upgrades.