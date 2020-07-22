Herman Miller and Logitech team up for the perfect gaming chair

There’s not much Herman Miller doesn’t know about chairs, but when it comes to gaming the furniture aficionado is a serious n00b. Conversely, Logitech’s gaming chops are undoubted, but it doesn’t know the first thing about making a chair that keeps all your bits and bobs supported. So to fill each other’s gaps, the two have teamed up to make the Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair (£1195). It comes with copper-infused foam that’s designed to prevent heat building up, while an extra layer of the stuff, plus its PostureFit spinal support system, makes sure that your body gets the same level of support that you provide to your teammates in those all-night Overwatch sessions. Like all Herman Millers it’s also almost endlessly adjustable. The only problem is you’ll now have to come up with some other excuses for getting thrashed.