Evercade offers double-decker retro-gaming with arcade classics packed into old-school cartridges

Hot on the heels of Evercade VS, a retro console for your telly, Blaze Entertainment has announced an upcoming new line of arcade collections (£15 each, available November 2021). Our main criticism of the original Evercade was that many carts had NES and Atari 2600 ports of classic arcade titles, but these new sets – which come in natty collectable purple boxes with old-school manuals – are the real thing. There are four in all, from Atari (13 games, including Asteroids Deluxe and Centipede), Data East (ten games, including Burger Time and Lock ’N’ Chase), Technos (eight games, including Double Dragon II) and Galeco (six games we’ve, erm, never heard of). With console collections also on the way from Codemasters/Sensible Software, Bitmap Bros. and Intellivision, that should keep retro-gaming fanatics so busy they won’t even have time to argue about whether the C64 was better than the Spectrum, whether the Mega Drive bettered the SNES, or if Sonic could beat Mario in a fight to the death. (Sonic might be fast, but Mario would bean him with a pipe wrench.)