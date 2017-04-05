This battery case will give your Switch a 12-hour boost

Got yourself a Switch? Nice! Or should that be “ack!”, as you’ve rapidly realised the mediocrity of its battery life - not to mention a kickstand more useless than a toffee cauldron. Mercifully, this crafty crowdfunded case will solve both problems: a 12,000mAh whopper of a cell should deliver up to 12 hours of go-anywhere gaming, while a sturdier stand can be angled for all kinds of play. What’s more, a pair of cartridge slots will keep your dearest titles close to hand - which should be a boon, given your Switch’s newfound longevity. Want one? Best back it on Indiegogo, then.