Astro's C40 TR is a wallet-busting PS4 gamepad built for pros

Five years into the PlayStation 4's lifespan, Sony's DualShock 4 controller remains a brilliantly contoured and immensely polished gamepad – in fact, our favourite of all time. But for quite a bit more money, you can snag some high-end perks in a controller designed for pro gamers and die-hards. The C40 TR Controller is the first from Astro, a company known for its exceptional gaming headsets, and it carries on that legacy with a much different kind of device. Like the Xbox Elite Controller, you can switch out the analog stick and d-pad modules and mix and match their locations, plus it has swappable analog nubs and additional customisable buttons underneath. You can also flick a switch to turn off Bluetooth wireless connectivity when you want to go fully wired. A controller this robust won't come cheap, however: it'll be US$199.99 (about £156) which it hits the U.S. in early 2019, and hopefully it won't take long to reach the UK thereafter.