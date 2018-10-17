The Analogue Mega Sg gives the Sega Mega Drive an HD upgrade

The Sega Mega Drive is back. And the Sega Master System. And the Mega CD, Game Gear, Mark III, Sega MyCard, SG-1000, and SC-3000 too (no 32X, sorry). It's all thanks to the Analogue Mega Sg, a gorgeous, unofficial console that can play nearly all of the classic Sega cartridges you have stashed away somewhere. Like the company's previous NES and Super Nintendo revivals, the Mega Sg isn't an emulator: it's proper, modern hardware that can run all of your Mega Drive and Master System games natively and at 1080p resolution, with an edge connector to attach a Mega CD console. Optional add-on adapters enable the other formats, plus the Mega Sg works with lag-free wireless 8BitDo M30 controllers that capture the look and spirit of Sega's originals. Granted, US$189.99 is a lot to spend to play Mega Drive carts in 2019 (it ships in April), but for hardcore Sega enthusiasts, the Mega Sg looks like a dream come true.