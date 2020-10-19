The Analogue Duo will bring classic NEC software back to the future

Analogue has designed another gorgeous console called the Duo that promises to bring the NEC software library back to the future. Pitched as 'the higher energy Analogue system,' the Duo ($199) is compatible with nearly every NEC system and game format ever made, including TurboGrafx-16, PC Engine, SuperGrafx, TurboGrafx CD, Super Arcade CD-ROM, and PC-Engine CD-ROM². The Duo has been completely engineered in FPGA (there's no emulation here) and is capable of playing those vintage titles thanks to its original-style cartridge slot, CD-ROM drive, and controller port, making it compatible with Hucards, TurboChips, and CD-ROM. Bluetooth support offers some 21st Century accessibility by letting players to sync up to four 8BitDo Bluetooth or 2.4g controllers for wireless play, while an HDMI port adds support for 1080p video and digital audio. The Duo is slated to launch in 2021, and will be available in USA and Japan colorways. You can't beat the classics.