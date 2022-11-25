Bespoke controllers used to be a niche part of the gaming landscape, but now they’re big business. Firms like Scuf and Alteredlabs will happily charge hundreds for a custom paint scheme – but GameSir’s new Xbox pad can help you get creative for a whole lot less. The GameSir G7 wired controller comes with paint-friendly faceplates that are perfect for customising.

They pop off without any tools, so you don’t have to disassemble the controller first, and there’s a spare included in the box so you can rotate between designs whenever you like.

It’s hardly a standard controller underneath, either. You’re getting Hall Effect analogue triggers (with dedicated vibration motors) and a 265Hz USB polling rate for near-instant response times, textured grips on the bumpers and triggers to keep your digits locked in place during hectic play sessions, and two additional buttons on the rear that can be remapped on the fly, without having to load up any software first.

There’s also a built-in 3.5mm audio jack for a plugging in a wired headset, and a dedicated microphone mute button.

If you do boot up GameSir’s Nexus software suite, though, you’ll be able to create up to three different profiles, with adjustable stick and trigger sensitivity, vibration level, and button mapping for different games. There’s also a hair trigger mode for getting the drop on your enemies in online shooters.

The 3M USB-C cable is detachable for easy storage, and the controller will play nicely with both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, as well as Windows PCs.

Eager gamers will be able to get their hands on the GameSir G7 right now. It’s available through GameSir’s own online store £50/$45/€60, but can be picked up from Amazon in the Black Friday Sales with a 20% discount.