G-Shock’s Remaster Black series arrives ahead of 40th anniversary

Casio has officially revealed four Remaster Black series timepieces to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic G-Shock Brand. The latest additions to the popular lineup each feature a band imprinted with the model names of past milestone G-Shock models.

Of the 4,200 G-Shock models launched since 1983 (yes, there really have been that many), G-Shock said it choose 49 to represent the “innovative advancements in structure, function, materials, and design the brand has delivered over time”. The names of those models are imprinted along with their launch years, using a hot-stamping process that impresses the lettering into the band. In addition, the design offers a textural indented effect.

The newest watches in the Remaster Black series are based on four previous G-Shock models. These include the DW-5600, which features the original G-Shock shape, and the DW-6000, the first G-Shock with a backlight. The other new watches are based on the GA-110, which offers an analog-digital combination, and the GA-2100, which has an octagonal bezel. For added fun, the DWE-5657RE, based on the DW-5600, offers an interchangeable round DW-5700 bezel. The result is two different looks in a special timepiece.

The anniverary continues

Just days ago, G-Shock introduced a refreshed G-SQUAD watch lineup: the DW-H5600 features smartphone connectivity, and while also being based on the DW-5600, is slightly larger at 51x45x17.4mm. There are also models featuring hybrid resin and a stainless steel bezel which are thinner, measuring 16.6 millimeters.

Each watch in the Remaster Black series includes a commemorative stainless steel band keeper with gold ion plating and a 40th Anniversary case back designed by Eric Haze. On the DW-6640RE-1 and DWE-5657RE-1, a red anniversary logo appears on the LED backlight. In addition, each timepiece has a side button engraved with a star – except for the GA-114RE-1A, which has a star printed on the glass at the 40-minute position. The bezel and band of each watch are made from renewable bio-based resins.

G-Shock will release the Remaster Black series worldwide starting in May 2023. They arrive first in Japan on May 13.