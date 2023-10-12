Eufy X8 Pro robot vacuum cleaner is your carpet’s new best friend

Dogs might be man’s best friend, but their hair is a robot vacuum cleaner’s worst enemy. Rather than sending Fido to live on a farm, consider putting the Eufy X8 Pro to work instead.

This autonomous sucker has high-density bristles that are supposed to stop hairs getting wrapped around its roller brush, with a special detangling function that’s activated every time it returns to the base station to dump its dirty cargo, so you don’t have to worry about it getting clogged up with hairy debris.

A 2.5-litre bacteriostatic bag is big enough to hold up to 45 days’ worth of grime, dust and fur if you have one pet, or 30 days if you’ve got two. Maths suggests that that goes down to zero if you’ve got four furry friends scampering about the place.

Twin turbines give it plenty of suction power, laser navigation ensures that it covers every corner and won’t bump into the dog bowl and spill Pedigree Chum everywhere, but the accompanying app will also let you set no-go zones. Alexa and Google Assistant are also supported, plus there’s a mopping function that you can switch to for hard floors.

The Eufy X8 Pro will set you back £599, or £449 if you don’t want the self-emptying base. Your carpets (and your faithful hound) will thank you.

Tom Wiggins Contributor About Stuff's second Tom has been writing for the magazine and website since 2006, when smartphones were only for massive nerds and you could say “Alexa” out loud without a robot answering. Over the years he’s written about everything from MP3s to NFTs, played FIFA with Trent Alexander-Arnold, and amassed a really quite impressive collection of USB sticks. Areas of expertise A bit of everything but definitely not cameras.