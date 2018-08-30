Enjoy the silence with Sony’s WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling cans

Whisper it, but Sony has been schooling Bose at its own game when it comes to noise-cancelling headphones recently - and the latest addition to the family doesn’t look like stopping that. Sony’s new WH-1000XM3 cans, which come in black or silver, have had their hubub-hushing tech upgraded and now claim to be up to four times more effective at shutting out any racket. Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts the noise-cancelling depending on your surroundings, so you won’t miss out on announcements when travelling by train, plus they’re now slimmer and lighter with a 30-hour battery life. Pick up your pair from early September for £330.