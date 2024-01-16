Fendi and Devialet teamed up to create this designer portable speaker

You can cross a fashion brand and a speaker company collab off your 2024 bingo card. Devialet and Fendi have teamed up to create this F-covered designer portable speaker. It’s a redesign of Devialet’s debut portable speaker – the Mania. It was shown off as part of Fendi’s Fall-Winter 2024/2025 range (if that means anything to you), with the fashion brand pushing itself into tech.

The Devialet Mania packs a whopping six separate drivers, and promises Hi-Fi grade stereo playback. You’ll find twin woofers, set out in a push-pull arrangement, that deliver 4mm of driver movement. The combo has an impressive 30Hz-20,000Hz frequency range, and fully cranked it’ll be putting out 95 decibels – or almost enough to drown out a tube train. And that’s before you add it to an existing Devialet system for any multi-room shenanigans.

Thanks to the Fendi redesign, the case now cones in brown and tobacco with gold or grey and black. It has Bluetooth on-board for convenience, along with Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect. Thanks to the companion app, you can pick from several EQs and add Alexa support. The built-in handle and IPX4 water resistance mean it can take the party outside, while the built-in battery should be good for up to ten hours of playback per charge. The Mania can top up directly over USB-C, or through the included base unit via convenient conductive pins.

It also uses intelligent room calibration, with four individual microphones to measure reflective surfaces and tweak the output of its four full-range speakers to ensure they’re always delivering stereo. They work whether it’s placed in the centre of a room, in a corner, or against a wall. On the speaker, there’s a button that lets you mute the mics. There’s also a g-sensor to detect when the speaker has been picked up and moved, so it can recalibrate on the fly.

So how much will a designer portable speaker set you back? We’re not sure… yet. Devialet and Fendi’s collab is still under wraps for now. It’s coming out in the summer, so expect more details to emerge soon, which we’ll let you know.

