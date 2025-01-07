Check out this robot vacuum… that has legs

After a long time as a niche product, robot vacuums are finally coming of age, with some trendy innovations pushing the boundaries of what you’d expect from a traditional home cleaner. We’ve seen a few cleaners attempt different solutions to not getting stuck on furniture, sliding door tracks and challenging floor coverings like deep pile rugs or even random objects.

Dreame has taken a different approach, equipping its latest X50 Ultra robot vac with two retractable legs to lift it over objects up to 4.2cm off the ground (or up to 6cm with two steps). The company calls this technology ProLeap. And there’s also a retractable arm for cleaning in hard-to-reach spaces.

There’s also a technology on board that Dreame calls VersaLift. The DToF (Direct Time of Flight) sensor on top (used for navigation) can retract when under objects; the cleaner can lower to be just 8.9cm in height for going under sofas or other low furniture. Dreame says this vacuum also offers 20,000Pa suction with noise reduction thanks to a silent impeller.

Like many robot vacs at the top of the range, the X50 Ultra doesn’t come cheap at $1699/£1399. The new vacuum will be available from 14 February, though a pre-order will be available from today.

The cleaner uses a 160,000rpm motor. During its CES 2025 launch event for the new vac, Dreame says it has the technology to push towards 200,000rpm (it already has developed a 180,000rpm motor).

Dreame also demonstrated its Bionic Multi-Arm Joint Robotic Arm at CES this year (a step on from the arm in the X50 Ultra) which means future cleaners will be able to navigate tighter spaces as well as remove objects in the way.

Among other innovations, Dreame also showed off a new multi-mop dock that is able to swap pads mid-clean as well as the Z1 Pro, a pool cleaner – yep, a robot vacuum that cleans your pool. There’s also the H12 Pro FlexReach – a cordless cleaner capable of self-washing and drying.