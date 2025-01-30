Casio x Pac-Man watches bring some retro gaming flair to your wrist

As far as Pac-Man is concerned it’s always the same time: dinner time. But with a permanent place on the face of this anniversary Casio x Pac-Man ABL-100WEPC-1BER (£124.90) watch (above) he’ll be well aware when he’s snacking between mealtimes.

Released to mark the 45th anniversary of the hungry yellow blob first appearing in arcades, much like the game this is a simple watch, showing the time, date and remaining battery life on its LED-backlit display, but it has a few extra handy functions beyond that.

You also get a stopwatch, countdown timer and the ability to set up to five different alarms, and there’s even a step counter built-in. That wouldn’t be much use to Pac-Man, though, because he’s got no legs. You can also connect it to your phone over Bluetooth.

The splash-resistant case is attached to a stainless steel band, and aside from the subtle maze design and appearance of Pac-Man and a couple of cherries, it’s a pretty understated tribute to one of the true icons of gaming. But if you want to be a bit more overt about your love for classic games there are three other anniversary watches available from the Casio x Pac-Man range.

The most suitably retro one is the CA-53WPC-1BER (£74.90), which has a bright yellow bezel and full set of calculator buttons. The two remaining models share the same design, featuring the four ghosts (Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde) from the game, but the A168WEPC-7AER (£74.90) is silver with a stainless steel band and the F-91WPC-1AER (£54.90) is black with a resin one. You can see the whole collection in the video embedded above.

All four Casio x Pac-Man watches are available to buy now, but only in limited quantities, so don’t spend too long deciding which one to snap up.