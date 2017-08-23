Waylens Secure360 is a smart security camera for your car

Dashcams normally point straight out your windscreen, keeping an eye out for bad drivers, phone-obsessed pedestrians or alien invasions. But the thing about driving is that stuff goes on all around you, not just straight ahead. Enter the Waylens Secure360, which records what’s going on inside the car as well. When you’ve parked up it’ll also function as a security camera for your motor, with either Wi-Fi (US$250) or 4G (US$350) onboard to send alerts to your phone if it spots something suspicious. Back it on Kickstarter now for a big discount (and before the aliens arrive).