Super Soco electric bike makes commuting a breeze

Next time you’ve got your nose buried in a stranger’s crevice on the 7:33 to Rat Race Parkway, just think how much better things could be. Instead of playing the world’s worst game of Sardines, you could be silently cheating the morning traffic on a Super Soco (£2349), its 1200W motor and 26Ah battery zipping you around for up to 40 miles, at a maximum speed of 28mph. Sure, it’s hardly going to trouble a Tesla off the line at that kind of speed, but it does mean no more Eau de Armpit for you.