The SF90 Stradale is Ferrari's first-ever hybrid hypercar

Italian sports car maker Ferrari has launched its first-ever PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), and its a thing of staggering beauty. It's called the SF90 Stradale, and it can go from 0 to 62mph in 2.5 seconds, packs a glorious V8 engine, and delivers a staggering 986 horsepower. Unlike most Ferraris, the SF90 Stradale is also equipped with three electric motors capable of generating a total of 162kW, which are powered by a high-performance Li-ion battery. That means the hypercar can travel 25-kilometres while in all-electric eDrive mode, letting you do your bit for the environment while still tearing up the tarmac. Ferrari hasn't revealed how much the SF90 will cost, but those of you fortunate enough to have more cash than sense can enquire on the company website.