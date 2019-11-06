Segway has created an eco-friendly Dirt eBike for adrenaline junkies with a conscience

Segway, the electric vehicle company best known for, well, the Segway, has created an electric dirt bike for off-road junkies with a soft spot for planet Earth. Imaginatively christened the Segway Dirt eBike, the compact, eco-friendly motorcycle sits somewhere between a mountain bike and traditional dirt bike in terms of performance, and delivers peak torque of 23.6 ft lb with maximum 5400 rpm that operates up to 356°F. It should also be capable of blitzing through the hills and tackling trails at solid speeds, and can accelerate from 0 to 31 mph in precisely 4.02 seconds. As you'd expect from an off-roader, it's also water resistant and durable, and is capable of going to distance thanks to a 74.5 mile range battery that can be charge in around 4 hours.