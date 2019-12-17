The Segway eMoped is a chic and cheerful urban explorer

Segway Ninebot has stepped up its attempts to becoming the undisputed king of electric mobility by creating a chic electric moped. Dubbed the 'eMoped,' the compact two-wheeler features a 48V brushless motor with a capacity of 400w and maximum torque of 40 lb-ft. That means you’ll be zipping around the city at top speeds of 16mph, and will be able to make hay for up to 53 miles depending on the model you choose. A simple digital dashboard and two-button operational system have been designed with usability in mind, while a breaking system comprised of front disc and rear drum brakes should help prevent any awkward bumps. Just, y'know, don't forget to use them.