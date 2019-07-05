Samsung has created the world's first remotely-controlled 5G car

Remember the BMW in Tomorrow Never Dies that Pierce 'James effin Bond' Brosnan could control with his state-of-the-art mobile? Well, soon you won't need to be a fictional MI6 agent to do precisely that, because Samsung has just unveiled the world's first remotely-controlled 5G car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The company has kitted out a Lincoln MKZ with oodles of tech to allow it to be driven from a remote location using a Samsung Galaxy S10 5G smartphone in combination with a Samsung VR headset. The setup will allow veteran racer Vaughn Gittin Jr. to make 5G history by tackling the iconic Goodwood Hillclimb without ever stepping foot in the car itself. As far as PR stunts go, we reckon this one is pretty cool, and it has us wondering whether remotely piloted vehicles might be on the roads (or perhaps even in the skies) sooner than we think.