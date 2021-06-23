Ribble Cycles unveil new e-bikes for town and country

Ribble Cycles has launched a brace of slim and lightweight e-bikes, one designed for city streets and the other for rural trails. The Ribble Urban e (from £2,499, available now) has a step-through frame and luggage racks fore and aft, and looks ideal for zipping around town or commuting to the office (sorry, what?). The Ribble Hybrid AL e Trail (from £2,699, available now) has a low step-over frame, suspension and puncture-proof Schwalbe Marathon tyres, giving it some off-road chops. Both bikes have integrated lights and a smart display for changing the level of electrical assistance (the MALHE motor offers three power modes) and monitoring ride data. Perhaps the best part about these e-bikes is that they don’t look like e-bikes: thanks to the compact motors and slender frames, nobody will know you’re getting a helping hand from a battery, ensuring you look like a potent mix of Miss Marple and Sir Chris Hoy, and who doesn't want that?