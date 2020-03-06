The redesigned Microlino 2.0 is the swankiest (and maybe only) Swiss microcar money can buy

Swiss EV maker Micro Mobility Systems has whipped the curtain off the Microlino 2.0 (€12,000), the latest iteration of its teeny tiny electric car. The new Microlino has been completely redesigned to meet changing safety standards, and offers more stability thanks to a revamped structure and a wider rear track. It also packs a stronger, more efficient e-motor, a fixed steering column, and a thinner A-pillar that delivers greater visibility. More comfortable seating and a customisable digital dashboard have also been fitted, adding an element of luxury to the minuscule motor. Oh, and if you're wondering how it'll actually get you from A to B, the Microlino 2.0 has the same 90km/h top speed and 200km range as its predecessor.