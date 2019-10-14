Porsche expands electric sports car range with the entry-level Taycan 4S

Porsche has expanded its range of electric sports cars with the new Taycan 4S. Viewed as the entry-level model in the Taycan series - sitting below the Taycan Turbo S and the Taycan Turbo - the Taycan 4S packs a single-deck performance battery with a total capacity of 79.2kWh as standard, and is capable of accelerating from a standing start to 100km/h in just 4 seconds. A top speed of 250 hm/h is also mightily impressive, as is the sleek saloon's 407-kilometre range. The eco-friendly whip also happens to be quite the looker, and features a completely redesigned cockpit that oozes class (available entirely leather-free for the very first time) and an exterior design that simultaneously retains and refines that unmistakeable Porsche aesthetic.