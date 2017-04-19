New Nio EV has hot-swappable batteries

Chinese electric car maker Nio is on the curve. It got the world’s attention with its Nurburgring-smashing EP9 electric supercar, priced at US$1.48m, and now it’s unveiled its real-world car. The ES8 is a seven-seater electric SUV, about the same size as a Range Rover, and it's due in 2018. Yawn? Not entirely, as it has a feature that has caused much chin-scratching around the Stuff office – hot-swappable batteries. Instead of waiting around for it to charge, you just ram in a fresh battery and (silently) roar off again. Now, it helps that it’s a Chinese market car, thus enabling Nio to build the necessary network of battery stops… but it’s an intriguing solution nonetheless.