Lotus’ 3-Eleven 430 is officially its nippiest road-legal sports car

As we learned the hard way with Breaking Bad and Prawn Cocktail Wotsits, all good things must come to an end, and so it is with the Lotus 3-Eleven. Rather than bowing out quietly, the iconic British marque is determined to give its roofless road racer a proper send off. Say hello (or goodbye) to the Lotus 3-Eleven 430. Kitted with a (surprise!) 430hp supercharged V6 engine, it’ll do 0-60mph in 3.1 seconds, with top speed clocked at 180mph. Already it’s the fastest Lotus motor to take on the company’s Hethel test circuit, 0.8 seconds ahead of the second place Exige Cup 430. Keen on testing these numbers for yourself? You’ll need £102,000 handy, and that’s if you can get your hands on one of the whopping 20 3-Eleven 430s Lotus is planning to make. Good luck.