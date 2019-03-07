The Harley-Davidson LiveWire is an electric bike designed for urban explorers

After months of teasing, Harley-Davidson has announced the final production-verified performance figures for its slick LiveWire electric bike, and it's shaping up to be an impressive piece of kit. The futuristic two-wheeler can jump from 0 to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds, and 60 to 80 mph in just 1.9 seconds, has a fast-charging battery that'll hit 80 percent capacity after just 40 minutes, and 140 miles of city range or 88 miles of combined stop-and-go highway range. A top speed of 110 mph might seem underwhelming to some (you darn speed freaks), but it's clear Harley-Davidson is touting the LiveWire as the quintessential urban explorer - and right now it seems to be ticking all the boxes in that regard. Those of you who love an impulse buy can pre-order the LiveWire right now. Just make sure you've got a spare $29,799 lying around.