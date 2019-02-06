The Gocycle GX is a leccy pushbike that folds down in under 10 seconds

Electric bike specialist Gocycle has unveiled its new GX model, a fast-folding leccy pushbike that can be folded down and stowed away in less than 10 seconds. Due to launch this spring, the new GX (£2,899) is being pitched as the ultimate urban companion, and sports a stylish, lightweight, and compact frame that even allows the bike to be wheeled along when it's folded down. The GX is also the first Gocycle model to feature the new All Weather Tyre, which provides the dynamic capabilities of the standard performance tyre with enhanced grip and puncture resistance. Our readers in rainy Manchester will no doubt find those handy.