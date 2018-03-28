Fire-breathing F-Pace SVR is Jaguar's first performance SUV

Jaguar Land Rover’s SVO division must have been itching to get its hands on the F-Pace ever since it launched two years ago, but the time has finally come: the F-Pace SVR is official, and officially bonkers-powerful. A supercharged 5-litre V8 petrol lump propels the sporty SUV to 60mph in 4.3 seconds, and keeps going all the way up to 176mph with a cacophonous roar, thanks to an active quad-pipe exhaust. An aggressive SVR exterior styling kit sits on top of uprated suspension for better handling at high speeds, and massive 395mm/296mm brakes provide plenty of stopping power. The order book opens in May, with prices starting from £74,835.