BMW’s speedy i Vision Dynamics targets the Tesla Model S

“She’s Electric” is to you and I a classic Oasis singalong, but the way things are going it will also soon be the first thing people say when they’re asked about their shiny new car. Unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the i Vision Dynamics is the latest addition to BMW’s iSeries lineup. It will do 0-64mph in less than four seconds, with a top speed of 124mph. Range is estimated to be 372mph, which interestingly tops that of the i Vision Dynamics’ most obvious rival, Tesla’s Model S. While the saloon is only a concept at the time of writing, BMW promised that it will go into production at some stage.