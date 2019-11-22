The angular Cybertruck is Tesla's first stab at an electric pickup

Tesla has unveiled its first pickup truck, and it's definitely automotive Marmite. Pitched as a robust utility vehicle with "more performance than a sports car," the impossibly angular Cybertruck (£30,000) features a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton fitted with Ultra Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin and Tesla Armour Glass that's apparently tough as nails - although Elon Musk's rather embarrassing tech demo suggests there's still a bit of work to be done in that regard. It has a payload capacity of 3500 pounds, 100 cubic feet of exterior lockable storage, enough cushty seats for six humans, a towing capability of over 14,000 pounds, and can go from 0-60 mph in under 6.5 seconds. In terms of range, the top-end model will do 500 miles on a single charge, while the standard version is capable of hitting over 200 miles. Assuming then, that you don't mind driving around in an EV that looks like a prop from Blade Runner (that's a selling point, right?), you can pre-order the Cybertruck right now.