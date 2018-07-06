This Alexa-powered motorbike helmet will make you feel like Iron Man

You might think riding a motorbike couldn’t possibly get much cooler, but the Alexa-capable Jarvish smart motorcycle helmet is here to prove you entirely wrong. Packing Alexa voice control, Bluetooth connectivity for music streaming and both front and rear cameras, it’s got the tech side of things covered as well as, you know, the whole saving your life stuff too. There’s also noise-reduction technology to keep road noise at bay, and a heads-up display inside the visor, displaying augmented reality directions to help you arrive safely at your destination. Alexa is on hand to be your personal in-helmet butler – taking commands to play music, set destination information or to control video recording. Almost like having Iron Man’s J.A.R.V.I.S. built into your helmet then. Which, come to think of it, might have had some influence on the name. Price is TBC, but expect to see it launched on Amazon later this year.