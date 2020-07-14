3D-printed Superstrata Ion e-bike comes made to measure

The best thing we’ve ever managed to get out of the 3D printer at Stuff HQ is a bottle opener, but if the Ion e-bike is anything to go by, Superstrata has very much got the hang of it. Based around a lightweight carbon fibre unibody frame that can be customised for each owner’s height, weight, limb length and riding position, this futuristic-looking e-bike is 61x stronger than steel and 15x tougher than titanium. Cocooned inside is a 250W motor and 252Wh battery that combine for a top speed of 20mph and a range of about 60 miles, plus integrated lights mean you don’t even have to remember yours. Early birds can pre-order one for £1895, after which it jumps to £3699, although considering you can pay over £10,000 for a carbon e-bike, that’s still pretty good. Don’t want the electrical gubbins? The £2599 Terra comes without it but is identical in every other respect. Pre-orders for that one start at £1420.