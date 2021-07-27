Sony’s ZV-E10 might be just the camera of vlogger’s dreams

Want to kickstart your career as a content creator? Sony’s ZV-E10 (from £680, available August) wants a word in your ear. The firm’s first interchangeable-lens camera designed specifically for vlogging, it offers many of the features found on the excellent ZV-1 (like that cute windscreen for its three-capsule mic and support for livestreaming via USB) but with one major addition: support for the ever-increasing range of E-mount lenses. The ZV-E10’s 24.2MP APS-C sensor captures 8-bit 4K video at up to 30fps, with Sony’s celebrated real-time eye-tracking AF ensuring faces both human and animal always stay sharp. The screen flips forward to aid self-shooting, and both the low weight (just 393g without a lens) and default Active SteadyShot image stabilisation mean you should be able to vlog on the hoof with a minimum of fuss. Now all you need to do is find something interesting to chat about on camera...