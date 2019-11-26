ShiftCam is a multi-lens case for iPhone 11 Pro owners who think three cameras is not enough

Anyone armed with an iPhone 11 Pro now has a phone with three cameras. For some photographers, that’s not nearly enough. Fortunately, ShiftCam (from £54) is here to give you even more options. The case has a bunch of lenses on a sliding section on its rear. These enable you to get up close and personal with 10× and 20× macros, get your zoom on with a 4× telephoto, cut out glare and increase ultra-wide contrast with the polariser, and just make snaps look flat-out weird with the fisheye. More into selfies? There’s a lens adapter for use with ShiftCam’s high-end ProLens series. Lib wobbling because you don’t have an iPhone 11 Pro in your mitts? Check out the crowdfunder anyway, because the iPhone 11 gets a nod too – albeit with fewer lens options.