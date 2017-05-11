Phase One’s new camera shoots only black and white, packs 101MP

Edgy photography has two approaches: buy a £10 film camera from the 1980s on eBay, put some cheap black and white film inside and pay another £10 to get it developed. Or, spend US$50,000 on Phase One’s new IQ3 - a 101MP camera that only shoots in black and white. Mind you, that’s achromatic (rather than monochromatic) black and white, which means the large CMOS sensor captures only light information, ignoring colours altogether - leaving it free to deliver ultra-high detail levels. And, with an ISO of up to 51,200, it should do so in almost all conditions. You get what you pay for.