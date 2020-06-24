Panasonic’s Lumix G100 is the world’s smallest mirrorless camera which is perfect for vlogging

The pocketable 412g Lumix G100 is packed with video-centric capabilities such as 4K video recording, a fully articulating screen - and at the centre is a 20.3MP Four Thirds system with ISO 25600. The 5-axis hybrid image stabiliser keeps things smooth, especially when shooting one-handed. The pièce de résistance is the OZO Audio by Nokia, which uses three on-board mics and face tracking technology to isolate audio and will fool your followers into thinking you’ve got Warner Bros to lend a boom operator for your YouTube debut. Plus there's no urgency to invest in separate external mics, however, the new tripod (DMW-SHGR1) is a smart idea when considering accessories. You can connect it to the camera via USB and use the grip to stop/start video recording and release the shutter. USB charging is on board, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for instant social uploading, and you’ll get a healthy 80 mins continuous shooting in 4K all for £679 with the 12-32mm kit lens, available at the end of July - and if you order before 31 August, the tripod grip will cost zilch.