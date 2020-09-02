Panasonic Lumix S5 is the full-frame camera that won't weigh you down

The new full-frame mirrorless camera from Lumix offers superior autofocus featuring real-time face/eye/object detection and continuous shooting in 4K. At 630g it's the smallest and lightest S series camera yet, making handheld video creation more manageable. With a 24.2 MP full frame CMOS sensor, the S5 joins the company's incredible line-up of cameras capable of shooting 4K 60p/50p, and it comes with over 14 stops of dynamic range which is akin to cinema cameras. With an energy efficient 2,200mAh battery, the S5 captures 1,500 shots in Power Save LVF mode (and 470 with LVF). Throw in double SD card slots, WiFi and Bluetooth compatibility, a 2in free-angle LCD and insane low light sensitivity (-6EV), you needn’t be in the dark on choosing a companion for shooting your next short. It’s available from the end of September for £1,799.99 (body only) and the L-mount system will ensure you’re futureproofed as Lumix continues to develop lenses.