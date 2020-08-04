Olympus is launching a compact mirrorless snapper before waving goodbye to its camera business

Olympus will be leaving the camera business in September, but that doesn't mean no more cameras. The Japanese company has launched a new compact snapper called the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV (€699) that improves on its predecessor the Mark III by adding a flip-down LCD display and a new 20MP Live MOS sensor. Other notable upgrades include a reworked grip that promises a more comfortable and secure hold, and the addition of USB charging that'll allow you to fill the camera with juice without removing the battery. Despite being the smallest camera in the OM-D range, the E-M10 Mark IV is capable of capturing 4K video, 15fps high-speed sequential shooting, and focusing on moving subjects thanks to an improve C-AF. It'll be hitting shelves in mid-August.