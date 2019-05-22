Olympus expands Tough compact camera series with flagship TG-6

Olympus has expanded its Tough compact camera series with the launch of the Tough TG-6 (£449.99), a durable 12 megapixel snapper that sets the benchmark for combining image quality with convenience, portability, and most of all, ruggedness. The dust-proof, water-proof, shock-proof, and crush-proof camera improves on its predecessor with all new underwater modes and more versatile macro photo options. It also includes a new LCD monitor with a 1.04 million dot revolution for better visitibility, a built-in 2x digital tele-converter allowing for 8x zoom, and a nifty anti-reflective sensor coating for reduced ghosts and flaring.