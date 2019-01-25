Olympus’ E-M1X is an ultra-lightweight camera for pros

Do you make your living from photography? Are you arms feeling tired? Then we’ve got good news from Olympus, whose OM-D E-M1X system camera (£2,799, out late February) is built to appeal to demanding pros who don’t want to cart around a hulking DSLR. Offering the same sort of ruggedness, speed and all-round reliability as a full-size flagship, including an integrated vertical grip, the 20.4MP E-M1X is the lightest, most compact model in its class. It comes with a speedy new autofocus system, an updated form of Olympus’ excellent 5-axis image stabilisation that gives you up to 7.5 stops of anti-shake compensation and, according to Olympus, the world’s best weather-proofing. So: fast, waterproof and 4K-capable – could this be the perfect workhorse for on-the-job snappers?