Nikon’s Coolpix A1000 gets up close and personal with 35x zoom

Whether you’re a keen holiday maker, enthusiastic wildlife nerd, or an obsessive football manager with an interest in your opponent’s training sessions, having a camera with a decent zoom on it always comes in handy. Nikon’s new Coolpix A1000 (£409) allows you to get up close and personal with a 35x optical zoom lens, with a choice between an electronic viewfinder and a 3in tilting LCD touchscreen to frame your shots. Inside is a 16MP CMOS sensor that can shoot RAW snaps and 4K video at 30 frames per second. If that’s not big enough for you, there’s also the Coolpix B600 bridge cam (£329), which is a lot chunkier and can only shoot HD video but offers a whopping 60x zoom. The latter will be available in February, while the A1000 goes on sale on the last day of January.