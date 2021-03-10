Mysterious Nikon Z9 will be Nikon’s most awesome camera ever, says Nikon

In a move we don’t see too often in the tech world, Nikon has “pre-announced” its upcoming flagship full-frame mirrorless camera – without revealing much about the camera itself other than that it will “absolutely rock” (or words to that effect). The Nikon Z9 (out later in 2021) will use the same large FX format sensor size as the company’s existing Z5, Z50, Z6, Z6II, Z7 and Z7II models, but with a newly developed stacked CMOS sensor design and a fresh image processor. 8K video recording, among other unspecified benefits, will be on the cards. Nikon claims the camera will offer an “unprecedented experience in terms of outstanding performance and operability, and exceeds that of previous digital-SLR and mirrorless cameras”. We expect more info to follow in due course, so check back for an update in the not-too-distant future.