Nikon is chasing portability and affordability with its new Z5 full-frame camera

Nikon has expanded its Z series of full-frame mirrorless cameras with a new entry-level model that costs well under £2,000, which believe it or not is actually, arguably, something of a steal. The Nikon Z5 packs a 24.3 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, 5-axis image stabilisation, dual SD card slots, and a 3.2in tilting touchscreen. It's also capable of shooting 4K video at 30fps, although that comes with the caveat of a 1.7X crop. Support for the new Nikkor Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens, which is the shortest and lightest lens within the full-frame format, also makes the Z5 preposterously portable. If that sounds like a full-frame you can get behind, the Z5 is currently available for £1,719 with the Nikkor Z lens.