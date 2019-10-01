Leica has unveiled another meticulously minimalist bauhaus-inspired camera

Leica is continuing its bauhaus celebrations by launching another limited edition snapper in the form of the Leica CL 100 Jahre Bauhaus – Bauhaus Museum Dessau ($3,950). The appropriately suave camera has been designed to commemorate the opening of the new bauhaus museum in Dessau, and comprises a black Leica CL camera with matching Elmarit-TL 18mm f/2.8 ASPH lens and a black leather carrying strap. In keeping with bauhaus design traditions, the Lecia logo on the camera has been reduced and desaturated from red to pure black to give the device a minimalist look, while the bauhaus logo has also been discreetly emblazoned to maintain that stripped-back aesthetic. It's a gorgeous device, made even more desirable by the fact that only 150 are being made. So, if you want to get your mitts on one, you'd better move fast.