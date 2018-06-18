The Leica C-Lux is a stylish compact cam with 15x zoom

Can’t shake the feeling that you’ve seen Leica’s C-Lux before? That’s probably because you have - kind of. It’s essentially a reskinned (and considerably better-looking) Panasonic TZ200; a damn fine camera indeed. This means you’re getting the latter’s smartphone-humbling 24-360mm 15x f/3.3-6.4 lens and 1in, 20.1MP sensor, but with either a light gold or midnight blue Leica jacket. It also features a 49-point autofocus, 10fps burst, and 4K video recording. There’s a built-in electronic viewfinder, a 3in touchscreen, and you can easily fire your travel snaps to another device via Bluetooth of Wi-Fi. The price you pay for Leica’s famous red dot? It’s a lot, obviously. At $1,050 it’s a few hundred bucks more than the TZ200. Pick one up fin July.