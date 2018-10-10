Insta360’s One X promises GoPro-like stabilisation in a 360º action cam

2017’s Insta360 One impressed us – it was a tiny action camera with a 360º field-of-view that gave it a “shoot first, crop later” approach to capturing footage. The company’s new One X (available now, priced at £409.95) improves things in almost every conceivable way, upping 360º movie resolution to 5.7K, stills to 18MP and adding a new FlowState digital image stabilisation system that offers “impossibly smooth” video, whether you’re taking a leisurely beachside stroll or barrelling down a mountainside on a snowboard. Like any self-respecting action cam, it’s waterproof, plus geared up for HDR photos, time-lapse and hyper-lapse videos and more. Look out for a full review soon.