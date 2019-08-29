The Insta360 Go is the world's smallest stabilised camera

Big things come in small packages. At least, that's what the folks over at Insta360 reckon. The company has just unveiled the Insta360 Go (£210), and is pitching the diddy device as the world's smallest stabilised camera - which is, rather ironically, kinda big news. The twenty-gram steady cam offer hands-free shooting, and can be clipped on to just about anything thanks to a magnetic body and a range of versatile accessories. Once attached, users can begin filming by tapping the Go's button once to shoot clips of up to 30 seconds, and hyperlapses for up to 60 minutes at 6x speed. It's all about capturing stunning moments, which is why the Go also features AI-powered FlashCut auto-editing to find your best shots and combine them into a stylised montage worthy of a soaring power-ballad.