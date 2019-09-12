Fujifilm’s X-A7 camera is aimed squarely at would-be YouTubers

Society has reached a place where pre-pubescents are already plotting their route to becoming the next PewDiePie. After all, who’d dream of being a fireman when you can rake in millions filming yourself shouting at video games all day? You can lament it, or you can get on board – which is what Fujifilm is doing with its latest X series mirrorless camera. The 24.2MP Fujifilm X-A7 (£699 with 15-45mm lens) is a dinky model weighing just 320g, but its eye-tracking autofocus, 3.5in flip-forward touchscreen and 4K video skills make it ideal for solo self-shooting. Wannabe content creators can pick it up from late October.