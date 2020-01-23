Fujifilm X-T200 is a mega mirrorless camera that’ll take better photos than your smartphone

This beginner-friendly camera with an APS-C 24.2MP CMOS sensor at its core rocks a 2.5in vari-angle touchscreen, with enhanced autofocus, speedy face detection and the ability to shoot 4K at 20fps - a step up from its predecessor which was limited to 15fps. It’s able to process data 3.5 times faster than the Fujifilm X-T100 reducing the rolling shutter and boosting continuous shooting speeds to 8fps. The good news is that all these improvements don’t carry any weight, it’s 80g lighter than the one that came before it at just 370g (body only). All our favourite Film Simulation modes are on offer, plus on-sensor phase detection which can track subjects and assist with shooting speedy subjects. The new Electronic Stabilisation mode should reduce any shakiness when recording video and should place the X-T200 firmly in vloggers territory. Snap one up from 27 Feb starting at £749, complete with a 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens in either silver, dark silver or champagne.